YMCA of the Rockies Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Courtney Hill

YMCA of the Rockies has named Courtney Hill as the new chief operating officer (COO) of both the Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch properties. Hill brings nearly two decades of experience with the organization to her new role, most recently having served as the vice president of human resources.
“We’re elated to have Courtney serve as our COO,” said Julie Watkins, CEO of YMCA of the Rockies. “In her 20 years at YMCA of the Rockies, it is no exaggeration to say she has seen it all. Courtney’s experience, coupled with her passion for our mission, makes her the perfect person to oversee our operations as we continue to grow our offerings in lodging, activities, events, and camps for more than 210,000 people annually.”
Hill began her tenure with YMCA of the Rockies in 2004 as the associate program director, managing the growth of guest programs, as well as handling staff recruitment, training and support. Later, as assistant financial development director, Hill led numerous fundraising efforts and maintained donor relationships, creating consistent annual growth across a number of campaigns. In her subsequent role as the director of philanthropy, Hill orchestrated the vision and strategic execution of fundraising efforts, which led to record giving, including the association’s first-ever seven-figure gift commitment. In her most recent role as vice president of human resources, she managed the coordination of human resources for both properties, led the association’s long range planning process, and helmed the association’s diversity, inclusion, equity and global priorities and initiatives.
As COO, Hill will provide strategic leadership for Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch operations in an effort to improve the guest, camper and staff experience. She will also set and oversee operational expectations among management teams and staff as well as help lead the strategic planning process in conjunction with other members of the Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to provide strategic oversight for operations at YMCA of the Rockies,” said Courtney Hill, COO of YMCA of the Rockies. “Estes Park Center, Snow Mountain Ranch, and Camp Chief Ouray provide impactful experiences and renewal for so many people annually, and I am excited to further support the advancement of our mission in a way that is accessible for all.”
Hill holds a degree in Business Administration from Colorado State University. In 2009, she also received an Organizational Leader certification from YMCA of the USA.
In her free time, Courtney enjoys getting outdoors for some hiking, camping and distance running, and spending time with her husband and two adult children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.