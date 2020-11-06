By: Estes Park Nonprofit
Resource Center
The Nourishing Network connects community to food and social services. This program is active three days a week: Saturdays at Falcon Ridge 8-9 a.m. (1629 Soaring Circle), Mondays for lunch at the American Legion Circle 119 [new location], noon-1 p.m., and Wednesdays for dinner at the American Legion Circle 119 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Each meal is prepped to feed 300 people. This program is a gift from the Safeway Foundation. It is meant for the people of Estes Park. At each meal site, the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center and other nonprofits will be on hand to refer community members to local services they—or someone they know—may need.
This program is first come, first serve; masks and social distancing must be respected. Saturday breakfast, Monday lunch, and Wednesday dinner will continue through December 16. Volunteers are also on hand to deliver boxes of food to groups, folks hard at work, volunteers doing good. Let us know if you know of a site that would benefit from a little home-made goodness. Please email Karen@epnonprofit.org or go to EPNonprofit.org for more information.
This program is fully funded via a $100,000 Nourishing Neighbors grant from the Safeway Foundation. During this exceptionally challenging time, we were fortunate to receive such a generous gift on behalf of our community to help meet the increased (and ongoing) demand for food assistance.
Who couldn’t use a home-made meal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.