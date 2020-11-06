The Nourishing Network allows local chefs and kitchens to cook for the community. Thanks to Liesl Jo of Rations Food Truck for providing a Welcome Home Community Meal last Friday at Rock Cut Brewing. Over the course of the afternoon and early evening, 300 people came through for comforting mac and cheese and hearty bison and beef chili. It was wonderful to see so many friends and new neighbors. Welcome home, Estes Park!