Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Awards 2023 Community Grants

The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary (Sunrise Rotary) recently distributed its annual Community Grants for 2023. The non-profit organizations in the Estes Valley are grateful for financial support and the Sunrise Rotary Club was pleased to grant a total of $33,575 to these 19 organizations:
• Estes Park Newcomers Club
• Estes Park Senior Citizens
• Estes Park Education Foundation
• Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
• Estes Park Boys and Girls Club of Larimer Co
• League of Women Voters
• Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park
• Partners of Estes Park
• Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department
• The Old Gallery
• Estes Park High School District Band Boosters
• Estes Park School District BeeKeeping Club
• Estes Park Library and Friends Foundation
• The Estes Park Learning Place
• Estes Park High School Welding Program
• Muriel MacGregor Charitable Trust
• Estes Arts District
• American Legion Post 119 for “Listening at the Legion”
• Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club
Funding for the Community Grants primarily comes from the two fundraising events, the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary conducts each year, The Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show, and Autumn Gold, as well as through donations from community business partners and individual contributors. Sunrise Rotary appreciates these partnerships as it allows Sunrise Rotary the opportunity to give more back to our community.
Rotary is a service organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide. Rotarians provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build peace in the world. Rotary is dedicated to promoting truth, enhancing good will and friendships, and being beneficial and fair to all concerned. Nearly 1.2 million men and women belong to over 31,000 Rotary clubs in over 160 countries. Membership is by invitation and reflects a cross section of each community. The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is committed and dedicated to supporting the Estes Valley community. If interested in joining our club, please reach out to us at estessunriserotary@gmail.com.
