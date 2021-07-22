Tim Cashman, Estes Park Health’s Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from Estes Park Health effective July 19, 2021. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for Estes Park Health for the past four years.
Tim Cashman’s financial leadership has helped Estes Park Health through some challenging events. During the COVID-19 crisis, Tim led the successful effort to apply for and receive funding from the Paycheck Protection Plan Loan, the Health and Human Services Stimulus Loan, the Medicare Advanced Payment Program Loan in addition to other funding from the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant, among other grants. Estes Park Health would not have survived the COVID-19 crisis without this financial leadership.
Among his other significant contributions, Tim led the development and construction of the Estes Park Health Urgent Care Center. Tim also co-sponsored the migration of Estes Park Health’s electronic health and financial information to the new Epic and Lawson platforms, and helped develop a strategic plan and facility master plan for Estes Park Health’s future.
Vern Carda, Estes Park Health CEO, stated, “We all owe a debt of gratitude to Tim Cashman for the financial leadership that enabled Estes Park to survive the COVID-19 financial crisis and many other challenges. I wish Tim well.”
David Batey, Estes Park Health Board Chair, stated, “It has been a privilege to work with Tim Cashman for the last four years. He has made significant contributions to Estes Park Health’s present and future, and I wish him the very best and thank him for his commitment to the Hospital.”
Tim Cashman stated, “Since I began my career, no time has been as daunting as the recent COVID-19 financial crisis. While Estes Park Health still faces additional financial challenges, I feel I have helped the organization make it through the most difficult period.”
Vern Carda will discuss Chief Financial Officer recruitment plans at the next Estes Park Health Board meeting on August 23, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.