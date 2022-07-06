Recently, a street work-closure sign on Acacia Street piqued my curiosity about what was happening there. After making a quick query, I learned that crew members from the Estes Park Water Department are replacing water pipes down the full length of the street. Wondering what the work entails, I headed over to the Acacia Street site to find out. There, while telling me why crew members are replacing the pipes, Jesse Shull happened to mention the Town has a “dig once” policy. “What’s that?” I asked. Read on to find out the answer.
Every year, when the Town’s Utility Department staff makes plans for street improvement projects, they get together with staff from other utility departments of the Town, the local sanitation districts, Larimer County and CDOT. Jointly, they identify streets that’ll be part of the overlay and patching, crack seal and chip seal projects for that year. The various utility agencies develop a schedule for the utility work—repairs and installations—that must occur under those streets prior to them receiving the pavement repairs funded by Estes Park’s 1A sales tax. Wow, I thought, this level of cooperation is so beneficial to the various utilities. It reduces inconvenience and keeps costs down. Leaving the site, I gave thanks for this type of attention to detail that staff of the Town give to meeting needs of the townspeople Estes Park.
Soon my thoughts were on my first term as a town trustee in 2010 - 2014. Previous trustees had reduced the Town’s infrastructure maintenance due to funding. Resulting in the 50 + miles of Town-owned streets receiving an overall pavement condition index (PCI) rating that was just fair. Later that year, at the annual Colorado Municipal League Conference, the trustees and I attended a class about infrastructure funding. We learned about a unique approach for increasing funding for improving streets and meeting other community needs. After much discussion, research and public outreach, the trustees and I approved sending a ballot to the townspeople of Estes Park to consider approving a levy of a 1% sales tax for improving streets, expanding trails, supporting the Community Recreation Center and providing equipment for the Town’s Emergency Response System. On April 1 of 2014, the voters approved the 1A sales tax.
Look around. The many ways those funds are being used here in Estes Park are quite visible. Notice the signs—1A Tax Project Coming Soon. See where work on streets is being done. Hear the emergency response system. Now imagine life here without all that. Well, what you imagine could happen because 1A is set expire on June 30, 2024, but could be put on the ballot again. The trustees and I are having early-stage discussions about that possibility and the components of a new 1A sales tax. In the spirit of “dig once” we need to hear from you so that no detail is overlooked. Thanks in advance for joining the discussion. Together— we’re better.
