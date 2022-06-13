"Luckiest Kid in the World" Returns Home to Talk

Tyger Gilbert, author of "Growing Up in Estes Park during the 1950s & 60s", will be giving a presentation on his new book at the Estes Valley Library on Tuesday, June 14th, at 11:00 a.m. Gilbert, 73 now, is "infamous" for his puns and silly jokes, like his Long Speak story.
His mother, Margaret, owned a small motel on Highway 7, across from the Rooftop Rodeo grounds. Lots of horse show exhibitors and rodeo cowboys, as well as hundreds of tourists stayed there each summer. Many of them told him, "You are the luckiest kid in the world" to get to grow up here. Quoting the back cover of the book: "Not only is Estes Park one of the most beautiful places on Earth, but this unique little town has always been a place where toughness, determination, and being willing to help and look out for one another were historic requirements just to survive. People in Estes still had that "Frontier Spirit" in the 1950s and 60s, so I was the recipient of the best they had to offer.
"I tell you about the freedoms I enjoyed, the honest and caring teachers, friends, and other folks living there who instilled their values and beliefs in me, and how being just outside Rocky Mountain National Park gave me a true love for Nature and the wonderful animals and plant life that exists in our magnificent environment everywhere.
"Rather than bore you with my verbosity, I show you what it was like with hundreds of photos while adding my crazy jokes and anecdotes to entertain you. Then I contrast what it was like 'back then' to what many consider the over-populated, tightly controlled, and ever-deteriorating conditions of the present, just to be sure everyone knows and appreciates what they have left today."
Gilbert says he will answer any questions attendees may have at the presentation.
