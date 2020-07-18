By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the northern flicker.
Have you ever heard a loud drumming on your chimney flue or a metal vent in the spring? That is your local male northern flicker attempting to get the attention of a female during mating season and establish his territory.
1. Northern flickers are year-round residents of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, although some may migrate to lower elevations when their favorite diet of insects becomes scarce at higher elevations.
2. Northern flickers are a large woodpecker (about 12 to 14 inches with a wingspan up to 21 inches) with lots of various markings, including spots, stripes and orange-red feathers on the undersides of their wings and tail that can be seen in flight.
3. There are three color varieties of northern flickers: the red-shafted, yellow-shafted and gilded flickers. The red-shafted flicker is the most common in Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park.
4. The male northern flicker has a red “mustache”—a patch of red feathers on either side of the bill.
5. Flickers like eating ants and will hammer at the ground, like a woodpecker drills into wood for insects, to go after larger quantities of ants and the nutritious larvae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.