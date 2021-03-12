It’s springtime in the Rockies. The time we get our biggest snowfalls and the bull elk begin to lose their antlers.
Mary Moore sent us this photo (above) of an antler that a bull elk in RMNP had just shed! She said “The bull only had one antler when I was photographing him. He crossed the road in front of us and when he landed in the field, the antler dropped. It was amazing to see!”
Many folks ask us, “Can I pick up and take home shed antlers if I find them in Rocky Mountain National Park?” From the park, the answer is no! By federal regulation, nothing may be possessed, destroyed, injured, defaced, removed, dug up, or disturbed from its natural state, including antlers (also, any living or dead wildlife or fish, nests, plants, minerals, and more).
The reason is, shed antlers are important to the interconnectedness of nature. Many species gnaw or chew on shed antlers as a source of vitamins and minerals, including squirrels, mice, fox, coyotes, bears, and even the elk and deer.
So make sure to leave antlers where you find them so others can enjoy them, and to let nature take its course.
