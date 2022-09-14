The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is encouraging eligible residents to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations by getting one of the newly approved booster vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new recommendations for COVID-19 boosters after the FDA authorized updated booster formulas from both Pfizer and Moderna. The boosters can be given at least two months after a person’s last COVID-19 shot—either since their last booster dose, or since completing their primary series. Pfizer’s updated booster shot is recommended for individuals 12 and older, and Moderna’s updated booster shot is recommended for adults 18 and older.
In Larimer County 247,878 residents, or approximately 70%, are fully vaccinated, making them far less likely to suffer from serious COVID-19 illness and hospitalization. The new boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and also protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. Updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against the virus and address waning vaccine effectiveness over time.
“We’re no longer helpless against this virus. Today, easy access to testing, treatment, and vaccines are making COVID-19 a preventable and treatable illness. The new boosters will provide those already vaccinated with another layer of protection as we head into the fall and winter months when respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, become more prevalent,” says Paul Mayer, Medical Officer for LCDHE.
Eligible individuals can get either the Pfizer or Moderna updated booster, regardless of whether their primary series or most recent dose was with Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LCDHE encourages residents with questions to talk with their healthcare provider about COVID-19 vaccines.
The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, along with many local vaccine providers, will be offering the new booster doses. For more information, visit www.larimer.gov/covidvaccine.
