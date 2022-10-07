By: Dana Cramer
EP MTB Team Coach
The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is maintaining the stoke for their 2022 race season bringing home their third well-deserved 1st Place Divisional Team Trophy at the Showdown in the Boat in Steamboat Springs on September 24th.
Six Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes gave it their all competing against over 450 other racers on a beautiful Saturday of racing with Freshman, Sophomore, and JV Boys & Girls racing 12 miles and Varsity Boys & Girls racing 18 miles on the hilly Steamboat course.
Seniors and JV Girls Racers Isabella Putman and Miriam Cramer and Sophomore Girls Racer Nora Harrison raced the first wave of the day and they gave it their all for 12 miles of racing. Isabella Putman loved all the uphills of the Steamboat course and, even with the very limited passing areas, finished an amazing 21st Place, moving up five places over the course of her race.
Miriam Cramer had to start at the back of the pack of JV Girls again but was able to work her way up to an amazing 23rd Place Finish, moving up 12 places over the course of her two laps. Great job to our seniors Isabella & Miriam!
Sophomore Nora Harrison once again crushed her two laps and held on strong to her third 3rd Place Finish in Sophomore Girls. Congrats, Nora!
Second wave of the day was Freshman Boys and, after surviving multiple crashes throughout his two laps, Freshman Boys racer Wyatt Morris was able to hold onto an amazing 60th Place Finish. Way to go, Wyatt!
The third wave was Sophomore Boys and Owen Brandewie was ready to crush. Owen gave the race everything he had for another nail biting finish and finished with an amazing 6th Place. Congrats, Owen!
The final wave of the day was Varsity Boys and Junior, Odin Rhode, raced for three laps / 18 miles. Odin Rhode had an unbelievable race, earning a solid 8th Place Finish out of the fastest racers in the division. Congrats, Odin!
Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all six of the high school student athletes who raced from the Estes Park MTB Team, the team brought home their third 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3. Way to go, EP MTB Team!
The 4th and final regular season race is at the Haymaker Classic Regionals on October 9th in Eagle, CO, where the Estes Park MTB Team student athletes will solidify their individual qualifications in order to make it into the Colorado State Championship Race in Glenwood Springs, CO, on October 22-23. Go, Estes Park, GO!
The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th – 12th grade students and welcomes both adventure riders and performance racers. High School students on the Estes Park MTB Team are able to race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 2000 other students from across the state of Colorado, including parts of Wyoming and New Mexico.
The Estes Park MTB Team is always welcoming of new riders and racers at any time - contact them at estesmtb.com or on Instagram @estesmtb if you have a student who is interested or has questions.
