We at the Estes Valley Library share your enthusiasm for expanded hours: it means more time for students and families, more hours better matched to the schedules of working people, and more opportunities for finding movies and browsing bestsellers, checking email, and all the many experiences you enjoy at your library.
So beginning Monday, September 28, the library’s open hours will double. Starting that day, the library building will be open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Why September 28 for the new hours? On that date, an important milestone will have been reached.
Pre-COVID and behind the scenes, staff have been preparing for a major upgrade to the library’s catalog and check-out system. The new system will improve your experience, while creating time-saving efficiencies to enhance services for years to come.
We wanted our schools to benefit from these upgrades too, and they all signed on. As a result, a Village Catalog (the public library, all school district libraries, and Eagle Rock School) is being created for the first time ever, with all physical and digital holdings united into one streamlined community search-system.
To complete the finishing touches (and to ensure we don’t lose any data in the process), patrons will be unable to place holds on items for the three-day period of September 21 to 23. Access to the search catalog may also be limited on these three days. Then everyone gets a 21st century library system at five community locations.
We thank you for your patience in these recent weeks. Look for expanded hours September 28—with a Village Catalog ready to serve us all.
