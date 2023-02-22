At approximately 9:23 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, the Estes Park Police Department received a report from an anonymous source that there would be an active shooter at the Estes Park High School, which is closed today due to weather.
Officers responded immediately to the schools to clear the surrounding area and search the schools. The Estes Valley Community Center was briefly locked down. Officers found no evidence to substantiate the report. Similar false reports have occurred today at other schools in the Front Range.
The report is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
