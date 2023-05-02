Celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day

Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions. Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops. You are student’s friends, philosophers and guides-all molded in one person to inspire their future. We had our prize distribution for National Teacher Appreciation Day today (5/2) at Estes Park High School.
TDS Telecom thanked all 35 High School Teachers. Each teacher received a $25 gift card to a coffee shop and a $10 gift card to a book shop along with a goody box, which was filled with TDS swag, some candy & snacks and tons of gratitude for what they do. All the teachers and school officials were very thankful to TDS for the appreciation, but the reality is we cannot thank them enough for changing lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges, every day.
