By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor Estes Park
It’s Wednesday, September 30th. After driving to Town Hall, parking the car, gathering my briefcase, I realize my face mask is at home. Drat, for seven months, I’ve been navigating the Covid-19 pandemic. Diligently wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing and rewashing my hands and more. What’s happening? Is the tedium of the Covid-19 mitigation drill wearing me down? Might smoke from the nearby wildfires be dulling my mind? When’ll the vaccine be ready? Is frustration taking its toll? Leaving questions unanswered, I grab a standby mask from the backseat of the car.
Walking toward Town Hall, I think about the people, who often stop me in Safeway. Then, with us six-feet apart, masks covering mouths and noses, they ask me, “Did you ever imagine you’d be mayor during a pandemic?” “Of course not,” I reply. Then I ask, “In your wildest dreams did you envision seven months spent wearing a mask, sheltering in place, watching church via the Internet and washing hands dozens of times daily?”Afterwards we shake heads in disbelief and frustration, then bump elbows and go our own ways.
When I enter the mayor’s office, my thoughts are about the extent you, the townspeople of Estes Park are keeping yourselves safe and healthy. The way businesses here are adhering to Larimer County guidelines. How health professionals are stepping up. I reflect about collective efforts keeping the number of Covid-19 cases low. So, residents comfortably get out and go about their lives. And tourists feel safe coming here. Sitting down at the desk and starting up the computer, my heart fills with gratitude and pride—well-done Estes Park.
On the computer screen are data for Covid-19 cases in the 80517 zip code area. The data reveal an alarming pattern. It shows that for months, cases were steady. Then, two weeks after July 4th, they increase. I recall that weekend there’d been no fireworks, but visitors and outdoor gatherings were frequent. The data show that after the rise, new cases flatten. Then Labor Day—many visitors and gatherings—and two weeks later, sure enough cases increase. Now, a month later, I see Estes has had 41 cases. I wonder what’ll happen two weeks after Halloween and the upcoming holidays. Will the increase in visitors and gatherings cause other spikes in cases?
Later, I meet with Town Administrator, Travis Machalek who confirms my observation about holiday spikes and concerns about future holidays. Travis says, “Heading into winter, as groups move indoors everyone must help slow the virus’ spread by following proven practices.” Then he explains that poor ventilation inside and cold air outside are ideal conditions for the virus to spread.
As I drive home, I think about how years of athletic competition taught me that winning requires ‘running the whole race’ while focusing on its latter stage. Although the finish line for our race against the virus may not yet be apparent. As we migrate indoors and celebrate the holidays, it's critical that we break the post-holiday pattern of spikes. This is not a time to be forgetful or lackadaisical about our safety and health. So, let’s cheer everyone onward to the finish line (wherever it is) …and plan to celebrate victory there.
