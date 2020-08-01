Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.