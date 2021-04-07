A few days ago, a newcomer, who had moved to Estes Park last fall, requested to talk with me about our community. After the requisite introductions and chit chat, she shared with me that she’s been staying home—not because of the pandemic—for fear of the unknown.
Having grabbed my attention, she went on to describe media coverage of events in numerous locations and tell of personal experiences she’d had in places that she previously lived. Then, getting to the point of the call, she asked whether, she an Asian person of color, is welcome here?
Continuing, she said she was looking for signs that Estes is a welcoming community. When out and about, would people support her should someone be rude or threatening? What assurance could I, the mayor, provide her?
Honestly, I was having difficulty wrapping my mind around her questions. I know Estes Park to be a nice, safe place to live and work, with townspeople who’re friendly and engaged. Where annually, four and a half million people from all over the world come to visit. Why would anyone be unkind to her?
Pushing thoughts about Estes aside, I asked, what assurances do you seek? Evidence that Estes is welcoming? Town staff having diversity and equity training? New signage that now including Spanish and eventually including six languages? Local businesses with entrepreneurs and employees from other countries and nationalities?
Her response: “Yes.”
I was pleased to report that the Town of Estes Park is already involved in equity and diversity education, about our multilingual signage and businesses.
As for intervening during in public harassment incident? She shared that well-meaning bystanders are often too shocked, stunned or afraid to intervene during a harassment incident and then she offered up a free hour-long seminar about Bystander Intervention by Hollaback, saying it would provided me a deeper perspective and skills to employ should I find myself in such a situation.
As many of you know, I can be pretty forthright. What you might not know is that I am willing to learn so, I took the seminar. I found it to be thoughtfully done and the class participation enjoyable. I left with five techniques for intervening: distract, delegate, document, delay and direct. Each takes into account the presenting situation and the personality of the person who’s intervening. Check out the free seminar which can be found at: https://www.ihollaback.org/harassmenttraining/.
As restrictions for curbing the pandemic ease up and numbers of visitors increase, let’s show Estes Park to be a welcoming and caring place to live and visit. It’s who we are and what we do.
