The community is invited to an open house in honor of Chief Wes Kufeld's retirement.
Please join us to share stories and wish him well on his next adventure!
Sunday, May 22
12 - 3 p.m.
Latitude 105 at the Ridgeline Hotel
101 S. St. Vrain Ave. in Estes Park
Light appetizers served.
