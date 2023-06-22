Goodness That Begets Goodness Makes Estes Park Better

I believe one good deed begets another. And the more begetting that occurs here, the better place that Estes Park becomes. And the better place that Estes becomes the better the quality of life for its townspeople. That’s why as mayor, I make it a point to find the good and praise it. There are many ways I go about doing this. Three of them are: making official proclamations, issuing certificates of special recognition and participating in ribbon cutting ceremonies. Here’s a quick primer on the processes and procedures for each.
Various people, events and things contribute to a high quality of life here. On a regular basis I recognize many of them by signing, reading and presenting proclamations and certificates at Town Board meetings and other events. Most often a proclamation or certificate pertains to a cause, cultural occasion, historical remembrance, outstanding accomplishment, recognition of a centennial birthday or significant wedding anniversary, or stellar service to the community. Most recently, during a board meeting I read a proclamation honoring superintendent Darla Sidles upon the occasion of her retirement after successfully running Rocky Mountain National Park for seven years. Previous I made proclamations recognizing April as Volunteer Appreciation Month, Pioneer Award recipient Marty Yochum-Casey, Pieter Hondius’ 100th birthday, and Cowboy Brad Fitch’s many musical contributions. Some of the proclamations and certificates I generate, others people request. If you want to request a proclamation go to the Town’s website www.estes.org/proclamations. To request a certificate contact Kimberly Disney townclerk@estes.org. The mayor reserves the right to modify or deny any request.
Red-ribbon cutting ceremonies are a way the Estes Chamber of Commerce celebrate businesses. The form to generate a red-ribbon cutting ceremony is located at esteschamber.org/red-ribboncuttings/. Chamber staff will invite the mayor and trustees to attend as appropriate. The red-ribbon cutting atmosphere is always jovial, conversation is collegial and cameras are ever-present. Ribbon cutting details are shared in the Chamber’s Friday Focus and on social media. The trustees and I have enjoyed the ribbon cuttings. Supporting businesses is a delightful partnership with the Chamber and the Town Board. The Chamber does not charge its members for having a cutting, non-members pay $100.
As the summer season spins up, the goodness of Estes Park that we’ve previously celebrated via proclamations, certificates, or ribbon cuttings will be readily apparent. Take a moment to acknowledge the marvelousness of the goodness you see. Then, please join me in looking for what’s being begat—the people, events and things that make life here good. That’ll be the stuff of future celebrations. And those celebrations, the stuff of yet more celebrating.
