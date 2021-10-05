Estes Park Genealogical Society Meeting

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library with local historian, John Meissner, as he presents “Isabella Bird and the Big Thompson Players.”
Travel writer Isabella Bird arrived in territorial Colorado in September 1873, and interacted with and wrote about a number of pioneer families along the Big Thompson River. Because she often used aliases or initials, as was the convention at the time, it is important to first establish who these people she stayed with actually were, so that family trees are not created as an empty exercise. Secondly, and more importantly, to trace these trees forward as well as backward, so that living descendants can be located and any letters, documents, or family photographs from that era, if they still exist, become part of the repository of Estes Park and northern Colorado history. Particular attention has been devoted to the Alexander, Hutchinson, and Evans families, those early settlers located at the entrance and exit of the Big Thompson Canyon, whose quirks and hardships provided material both humorous and poignant for "A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains".
John Meissner moved permanently to Estes Park in 2007, and has been involved with local history since that time. He has spent the last year researching and preparing for the sesquicentennial celebration of Isabella Bird's arrival in the western U.S., a three-state, ten-day event scheduled for September 2023.
Come to the next EPGS meeting where John will share preliminary findings on the three families. Following his program, there will be an opportunity for personal genealogical research assistance from 2:30 – 3:00 pm. The Society meets the second Thursday of every month from January through November in the library, offering a wide variety of programs and workshops. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history research is welcome to attend these free public meetings.
