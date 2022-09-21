The Historic Fall River Hydroplant will close for the 2022 season at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30. Additionally, the Hydroplant will be closed for the day on Saturday, September 24. Located at 1754 Fish Hatchery Road in Estes Park, this plant was constructed in 1909 to produce electricity for the Stanley Hotel and surrounding areas. Later, F.O. Stanley sold the plant to the Public Service Company of Colorado. In 1945, the Town of Estes Park purchased and maintained the Hydroplant until it was severely damaged in 1982 by the Lawn Lake Flood.
Operating as an interpretive site since 2002, the Historic Fall River Hydroplant is open Wednesday – Saturday, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., through September 30, 2022. Guided tours of the Hydroplant will be given at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m., no reservations are required and admission is free.
(0) comments
