By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor Estes Park
It’s September. Fall is in the air. A good time—while waiting for aspens to change colors, elk to start doing what they do each year at this time and snow to blanket the Front Range—for reflecting about the past summer. In the spirit of reflection, I’ve been considering the state of affairs in Estes Park, particularly the businesses downtown. The town staff provides me data about revenues and visitations, but not about attitudes, so this past Monday I set off on a walk-about through downtown Estes Park to gather data first hand. Following the same route I used during my downtown walkabout last May. Stopping at Plum Creek Shoe Station and Moose Creek. Visiting with Chris at Rocky Mountain Knife Company. Hanging with Toni Miller at Indian Village, Jesse at Rocky Mountain Tops, Cheryl at Rustic Mountain Charm, Steve Taylor at Colorado Homestead, Candice at Snowy Peaks, and Matt and Tarae at their mobile food trailer next to The Barrel. At each stop, in addition to chit-chatting about wildfires, school, and family, the people I met with spoke about their businesses and the summer now gone. Telling me that, “summer was much better than anticipated”, “we were so busy during July and August, we had trouble keeping up,” “as mask wearing became more became common place, compliance became much easier,” and “even though the fall slowdown is here, weekends are still busy.” In addition to looking back, the people with whom I met are also looking forward. Asking me, about the Elk Fest. Saying, “It has such a positive impact on the downtown stores.” Wondering about Halloween. Speculating about the Glow, holiday decorations and so on.
At each stop, during most every conversation, it was readily apparent to me that social distancing, handwashing, and facemasks are part of a new normal for businesses here. Further, stories of resilience, agility and service are replacing the springtime stories of angst about a financial downturn during the summer. Both, contributing to an emerging narrative about how the people of Estes, by diligently following responsible procedures for preventing spread of COVID-19, are keeping our community and visitors safe. Making Estes Park a great place to live, grow, work and visit. Showing once again that its people are mountain strong. PS – A special thank you to the following people for answering my call to step up, speak out and engage in the planning processes of our town: Thomas Gootz, Steve Halvorson, Susan Harris, Thomas Keck, Bob Leavitt, Jean McGuire, Bill Melton, Susan Molloy, Kate Parker, Connie Phipps, Peter Reuman, Tom Street, Rebecca Uraquart, Susan Wolf.
