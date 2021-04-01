By: Steve Irish
Circle 119—Home of the American Legion
Lloyd Fosdick, a long-time resident of Estes Park and my neighbor, served his country with the U.S. Army in the 1950s at the height of the Korean War with distinction—under unusual circumstances.
When Lloyd was 18 years old and an undergraduate at the University of Chicago, he sought to join the U.S. Navy near the end of WWII, but that was not to be. During his physical exam, he did not pass the color blindness test and was denied entry into the Navy. Disappointed, he went on to complete his undergraduate and graduate degrees, received his PhD in physics from Purdue University then accepted a position at the University of Illinois in Champaign as an Assistant Professor of Physics.
Fast forward to the early 50s, Lloyd was drafted into the U.S. Army while teaching at the U of I. He was also working under contract in a U of I laboratory that was responsible for a classified Navy project incorporating early computer technology to improve speed and efficiency in the Combat Information Center (CIC) on Navy ships. Computers in those days were very primitive—vacuum tubes, terribly slow and usually filled an entire room. Lloyd and others were using the computer to project the radar returns transmitted from Navy ships to a display screen and predict where the next radar return would appear. In the CIC, the task of tracking radar returns was delegated to surface or intercept plotters who manually moved physical symbols on a status board with long poles. Lloyd’s job was to apply his knowledge of physics by writing the test program scenarios for the computer. It was important to our national security, and largely classified work.
Now, what to do? Lloyd was important to the success of the University’s government contract, but the U.S. Army came first. When the orders came through, the head of his unit said, “When you go into the Army, don't try to be an officer or do anything, just go in as a private and I think I can get you back here to work on the contract while you're still in the Army.” Surprisingly, the Army agreed and after two months of training at Fort Leonard Wood and a whole lot of unwelcome KP duty, Lloyd “shipped out” back to the University of Illinois to continue his service to his country.
Lloyd had many humorous stories about his short time in the Army. Here’s one: “Once when we were on the rifle range, I was firing and then put the weapon down when I saw these two boots come by and stand beside me. It was a second lieutenant and he said, “Pick the gun up and if you don’t pick the gun up I will send you packing back to Purdue to teach physics.” I slowly looked up and it was a second lieutenant that was a student in one of my Purdue Physics classes. I began laughing like crazy.”
Postscript: We sometimes forget that our nation’s combat forces cannot accomplish wartime missions without industry support and the soldiers and airmen in rear services. During the Cold War the Department of Defense awarded large and small contracts to American research universities, including the University of Illinois, to improve military technology. Lloyd’s contributions contributed measurably to improve our National Security.
Visit The American Legion at www.esteslegion.org and support our Estes Valley Wall of Honor!
