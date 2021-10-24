By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the pronghorn antelope.
This is one animal you will not see in Estes Valley. Residents of sage brush and grassland habitats, pronghorn antelope will not be seen on this side of Rocky Mountain National Park, but you could, on a rare occasion, see a few outside of the west entrance near Grand Lake and Granby. More frequently you will witness these animals when driving north into Wyoming, the state that has more pronghorn antelope than all other states combined. Here are five more facts about this stunning animal.
1. Pronghorn antelope are the fastest land mammal in North America, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph for short distances and sustaining speeds of 30mph for about 15 minutes.
2. The genus name for pronghorn antelope, Antilocapra americana, translates to mean American antelope goat.
3. Pronghorn antelope have very large, protruding eyes that can detect movement four miles away and provide excellent peripheral vision. This adaptation, along with their speed, allows them to evade predators.
4. The horns of a pronghorn, which give the animal their name, are pronged rather than branched, like antlers. They are covered with a sheath made of keratin, the same substance as in human fingernails, which sheds each winter. The actual horns remain in place and grow throughout the animal’s life.
5. Today, the pronghorn antelope is the only species in the ungulate family Antilocapridae, but fossil records for this family date back 20 million years when pronghorn would have escaped American lions and American cheetahs.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
