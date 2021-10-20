Amidst The Darkness, Estes Park Shined Brightly

Most days are quite forgettable. A few days refuse to go away. The days of the third week of October, 2020 were the latter for me. The spectrum of emotions— fear, relief and joy—I experienced over a five-day period then, are vividly with me now.
Thursday morning, October 22 the grey sky had an orange glow. A putrid smell of smoke permeated the air. Concerned about the overnight advance toward Estes Park of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires, I called Macdonald Book Shop to ask whether the ribbon cutting celebration for the store’s changing of ownership was still on. I was told things were proceeding as planned and I grabbed Roger’s R51A chemical cartridge facemask, put a cloth mask in my pocket and headed downtown to fulfill a mayoral responsibility. Amidst midday darkness, driving past the town hall, I noticed a sunbeam touching the roof the building.
Ribbon cutting complete, off I went to the wildfire command center at the fairgrounds. There, safety officers were hunching over maps, while listening to fire reports from helicopter pilots. Minutes after arriving, a notice-to-evacuate Estes Park went out. I called Roger. We agreed that I’d stop by town hall to pick up some stuff and then head home. He’d load the truck with personal possessions and supplies for our cats. We’d evacuate together.
Since it had taken longer than normal for me to get to the office, as I returned to the car, files in hand, I considered what’d be the fastest route home. Recalling that minutes earlier Wonderview had been moving smoothly, I pulled on to the street heading toward the intersection of Highways 34 and 36. It took 50 minutes to reach the traffic light. Police from the valley were directing traffic. Dark smoke from the wildfires was blocking the sun. Cars had headlights on. Progress was slow. Getting home would be nigh on impossible.
So, I called Roger. We decided he’d head down Highway 36, I’d take Highway 34, and we’d meet at the Longmont Park-and-Ride at I-25 then go to Lakewood to stay with my daughter.
Over the next three days, going from evacuee site to evacuee site, I checked in with displaced townspeople. I heard their stories, listened to their needs and problem-solved their concerns. Stress levels were high, fear was abundant, and the future of our beloved Estes Park uncertain.
Then, mid-morning on October 26, the words we’d been praying to hear arrived. The people of Estes could return home. A hard frost followed by a heavy snow had stifled the wildfires. Estes was saved.
Although the roads to Estes were slick and the driving was slow, hope filled our hearts. Cresting Pole Hill, we saw the town. The orange glow of the wildfires that had sent us fleeing, was no more. Passing the stone marker, fresh snow symbolically draped above the words Estes Park.
At the bottom of the hill, turning onto Fish Creek, the sunbeam that’d shown on town hall as I drove to the ribbon cutting ceremony came to mind. What a glorious omen it proved to be. My eyes brimming with tears of joy, we pulled into the driveway. Roger’s firm hand on mine, we were safe at home.
