The Town of Estes Park, in partnership with the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC) and the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (EDC), is pleased to announce the "Winterizing Outdoor Spaces" Program. This Program comes with $50,000 in funding to help Estes Park businesses invest in equipment and/or materials that will encourage continued and expanded use of outdoor spaces.
The new funding was awarded through the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT's) Revitalizing Main Streets Program in response to a grant application that was submitted by Town staff in early September. The entire $50,000 award will be available to purchase equipment and/or materials that can be used to winterize the outdoor spaces of businesses located within the Town of Estes Park; for example, heaters, tents, vinyl curtains, or similar equipment and materials. In light of the recent announcement that Larimer County will be moving to Level 4 (Red) on November 24 at 5:00 p.m. (https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/safer-at-home), it is important for applicants who apply for assistance with items that might be considered "indoor dining spaces" (e.g., tents, yurts), that installation and/or use of those items could depend on when Larimer County moves into a downgraded category in Colorado's Dial Framework.
Businesses that wish to apply are asked to complete a brief application form that can be found on the EVRC's page on the Town's website: www.estes.org/evrc.
Applications are due on Wednesday, Dec. 2 by 5 p.m. A Selection Committee comprised of representatives from the Town, EDC and EVRC will review application and work with selected businesses to order the desired equipment in a timely manner. If funds remain after the applications submitted on Dec. 2, a second call for applications will be issued.
The Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC) is a team of public, private and nonprofit partners who are working on economic resiliency and overall community health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative, please visit www.estes.org/evrc.
Questions can be directed to EVRC Administrator Vanessa Solesbee at vsolesbee@estes.org.
Monthly Economic Dashboard
View the October Economic Dashboard. View dashboards for previous months and years at www.estes.org/dashboard.
