EVICS invites the Estes Valley Community to prepare your child for school & join us at a Be Ready Fair in the Estes Park Elementary School in Larimer County!
This year, the Be Ready Larimer County Fairs will be a drive-thru fair for families with children 0-8 years old in Estes Park. If you or someone you love is raising a young child, Be Ready Fairs are a great way to connect to local early childcare and education resources. Due to COVID public health restrictions, the Fairs will operate as a drive-thru this year.
You won’t want to miss this once-a-year event featuring local early education partners distributing educational resources for caregivers, fun age-appropriate activities for children, and other complementary support tools. Many of the resources and support tools are also in Spanish.
Estes Park Be Ready Fair:
Date: Thursday, May 6, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Estes Park Elementary School, 1505 Brodie Ave. Estes Park 80517
Please Register: bit.ly/BeReadyFairEstesPark
About Be Ready:
Be Ready is a county-wide collaboration that supports ready children, ready families, ready schools and a ready community. Our vision: All children in Larimer County will be successful in school. The first five years of brain development are critical, as these years provide the foundation for future learning, behavior and health. United Way of Larimer County, Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, and many local partners contribute staff time, grant funding, and donor gifts to the Be Ready collaboration. Learn more at bereadylarimercounty.org
Ayude a su hijo a prepararse para la escuela, asista a la feria
Be Ready!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.