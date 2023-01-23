We’re not keeping this classified: all Estes Valley residents are invited to apply for the Town of Estes Park’s Community Information Academy (CIA), a free seven-week series designed to familiarize participants with Estes Park’s town government and encourage active participation from community members.
During CIA, participants meet with Town Trustees and staff, expand their knowledge of overall Town operations, and learn about other government taxing districts in the Estes Valley. The course also reviews the responsibilities of Town departments including public works, utilities, community development, finance, administration, administrative services, police, the municipal court, and community services.
CIA consists of six weekly three-hour classroom sessions as well as a Town facilities tour. Classes will take place every Wednesday afternoon from 1 - 4 PM at the Estes Valley Library, beginning February 15 and continuing through March 29. Five sessions will cover the Town departments listed above, and a sixth will focus on the local Special Districts in Estes Park.
Priority for admission to the program is given to Town residents, but individuals who live outside Town boundaries are welcome to attend if space is available. Minimum class size is 15; the maximum is 25. Participants apply to attend, and if accepted, commit to attending all sessions. Applications are accepted through January 23, 2023.
Attending CIA is not a prerequisite for election or appointment to a board or commission. However, CIA participants who subsequently served on Town boards and commissions have found it very helpful.
For more information or to apply, visit estes.org/communityinformationacademy or call 970-577-3700.
