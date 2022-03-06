By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the great egret. Spring migration has started in Colorado with reports of snow geese and sandhill cranes arriving in southern Colorado. We should be seeing our first traveling birds in the next few weeks in Estes Valley. One bird that makes an occasional visit during spring migration is the great egret. Here are five more facts about this stunning and elegant bird.
1. Great egrets feed mostly on small fish but also eat amphibians, reptiles, birds, small mammals and invertebrates like crayfish and dragonflies.
2. Because of the great egret’s diet of water-loving vertebrates and invertebrates, this bird is most commonly found in marshes, swamps, streams, ponds, rivers, canals, flooded farms and other fresh-water bodies of water. In Estes Park, look for them in the bird sanctuary on the west end of Lake Estes.
3. Great egrets live in colonies during the breeding season where they build nests up to 100 feet off the ground, usually above water, with other water birds, like cattle egrets, tricolored herons and roseate spoonbills.
4. The great egret is the symbol of the National Audubon Society.
5. Like other egrets and herons, the great egret hunts by standing very still in shallow water waiting for its prey to move by and then jabbing it with their dagger-shaped bill.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
