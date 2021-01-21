Estes Park Health, in conjunction with the Town of Estes Park, is planning our first community COVID vaccine clinic on Sunday, January 31, from 10 AM – 4 PM, at the Estes Park Events Complex (1125 Rooftop Way).
In compliance with the federal and state prioritization, this clinic will be for community members 70 years and older.
To register for the event, please visit the Larimer County website at
https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
or call the Larimer County vaccine number at 970-490-5500.
If you have already registered, you do not need to register again.
After you have registered, a member of the Estes Park Health team will contact those who have registered to set up and confirm their appointments for vaccine. We are planning to begin calling patients starting this Saturday morning (January 23) from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, but you will only be called if you are on the Larimer County list (see above). When we call to schedule these appointments, the call will very likely come from a 720 area code rather than 970, so please be aware of that.
Anyone who receives the vaccine on this day must commit to returning to the Events Complex on Saturday, February 27, for their second dose.
This is the Moderna vaccine, for your information. Thank you for your patience, and your eagerness to get vaccinated, which will help all of us. If you have questions about your own personal health situation relating to the vaccine, you should consult with your physician. And remember, it takes a month after your SECOND vaccine to be at the maximum (95%+) protection, according to the CDPHE. So, continue to wear your mask, and continue to social distance, and follow all of the COVID safety practices.
Note that you can sign up to get these updates (and others) delivered to your email address by going to our website and signing up at https://eph.org/contact-us/ (on the right-hand side of the page, “Join our mailing list).
If you are a patient of a physician at the EPH Physician Clinic, and have not yet signed up for the My Health Connection patient portal, that is also a great way to communicate with your physician and see lab results and much more. Ask your primary care physician for an invitation to sign up.
