A Rehabilitation Story

I have been a licensed bird rehabilitator in Estes Park for more than 30 years. In that time, thousands of injured and orphaned birds have either been brought to me, or I had to retrieve. Last year was a record year for new patents. This year has been a bit slower, as the bird numbers seem to be extremely low.
Last week I got a call about some owls that had been nesting in a tree on private property. Unbeknownst to the landowner owls were nesting in that tree. Once the tree was cut three nestling Flammulated Owls fell out and landed on the ground.
One was fine, the second had a bruised leg and the third had a broken leg. I took the birds to the Animal Medical Center where Dr. Fish took X-Rays of the birds to show their injuries. He made a cast for the owl with the broken leg. The cast was simply made of several layers of tape. I thought that was ingenious.
I took the owls to my facility and placed them in a pet carrier with a soft towel on the bottom of the carrier. This way the injured owl would have a soft floor to walk on. They are too young to feed themselves, so I have to feed them several times each day and night. I’m feeding them mealworms and cut-up mice.
In the wild, their parents bring in mealworms, moths, grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, and other insect to feed their nestlings. Each parent makes more than 80 food delivers per night. By the time the owlets leave their nests, they are actually heavier than their parents. This is because their parents have been working so hard to feed their young and the young simply remain in the nest growing and accepting food.
For those who remember, I wrote a short article in this newspaper about Flammulated Owls a few weeks ago. Flammulated Owls are the smallest owl in North America that has dark eyes and the smallest owl in North America that hoots. They are an obligate western species and a secondary cavity nesting species. They prefer abandoned cavities excavated by Northern Flickers.
They winter in Mexico and arrive in Colorado in late April to begin courtship and nesting. The female lays between one and three eggs and she incubates exclusively while the male feeds her. After the owlets have hatched, both parents feed the young. The food begging call of the nestlings sounds like someone opening a can of soda. It is a kind of pshhh call.
We live in an area that has wildlife of all kinds, some of which is active after dark, and seldom seen. Most, if not all of us live here because we love nature and want to be near wildlife. Here is an example of someone having wildlife in their back yard and not even knowing it.
If you feel the need to cut dead trees, make sure there are no birds nesting within them. This can be done very easily, simply by watching the trees during the day and just at dark to see what activity is occurring. If you don’t want to do that, simply wait until September to cut down your trees. The birds will thank you. If you would like to help the owlets in our position you can send your tax deductible donation to CARRI Box 3351 Estes Park, CO. 80517.
Scott Rashid is the director of the Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute (CARRI)
