By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the yellow-headed blackbird. A couple of weeks ago I featured the red-winged blackbird. The yellow-headed blackbird is a cousin of the red-winged in the family Emberizidae. This exclusively American family is made up of 95 species, including meadowlarks, grackles, and cowbirds. Here are some more fun facts.
1. Yellow-headed blackbirds are a migratory bird to Estes Valley, spending their winters in Mexico and the deep southwestern U. S. and their summers in marshes and wetlands throughout the western U. S. and Canada.
2. These stunning birds, with a head capped in bright golden yellow feathers, also have a distinct call. It is described as a strange mixture of honking, gurgling, and strangling noises or sounding like a rusty gate opening. It is unmistakable once you get to know it.
3. Blackbirds form large groups in winter, with some flocks estimated to be in the millions and made up of a mix of different blackbird species as well as similar birds, like European starlings. The birds move along in a rolling or leap-frog pattern with the back birds “leaping” over the front birds.
4. Yellow-headed blackbirds are larger and dominant to the red-winged blackbirds. Although they nest in the same habitat, the yellow-headed will displace the red-winged blackbird from the best nesting sites.
5. Yellow-headed blackbirds always build their nests over water, creating a unique challenge for the wayward nestling that may fall out of the nest.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
