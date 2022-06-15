Discover the past on a walking tour of downtown Estes Park with the Estes Park Museum. During the tour, participants will be guided by trained docents to explore historical photographs from the Museum's collection to aid in comparing the past to the present.
In 1905, Cornelius Bond and the Estes Park Town Company hired Abner Sprague to plat the downtown district. Within weeks, lots along the street named "Elkhorn Avenue" were taken up and new businesses were established. Over the course of a decade, the basic footprint of the town we know today was established by many of the buildings that started out as hotels, schools, private homes, and businesses.
Offered every Thursday morning throughout June, tours meet at 10:00 a.m. at the northeast corner of Bond Park (next to the bronze Enos Mills sculpture at MacGregor and Park Avenues). The tour group will walk west through town, and return to the same site by 11:30 a.m., and travel a distance of 0.7 miles, good walking shoes are encouraged. An additional tour will take place, Wednesday June 29, at 4:30 p.m. ending at 6:00 p.m. Tours are free, donations are welcome. First come, first served; no reservations required. Space limited to about 12 people. Free parking is available along sections of MacGregor Avenue and in the parking structure.
