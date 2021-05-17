The Town of Estes Park is asking citizens, especially those with school-aged children, to provide feedback in a virtual “open house” format. Community input is important and will help guide the design of the Graves Avenue improvements for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project. Please visit www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com before May 31 to provide feedback on the conceptual designs.
The project website will host a two-week virtual open house in lieu of an in-person community meeting. The open house will feature project background information including results of the recent community survey, and it will present the three conceptual designs that address the community input. Information about each conceptual design will be provided, including diagrams, pros and cons of each option, and project cost estimates. Suggestions for an alternative design are also welcome.
Public input is requested to rank the options in order of which concept is believed to best improve Graves Avenue for a safe route to school for children. Please visit www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com before May 31 to review and react to the conceptual design material.
The Town of Estes Park was awarded Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding via the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The SRTS program’s purpose is to encourage healthy and active lifestyles and enable children to walk, bike, and roll to and from school by making routes safer. The improvements on Graves Avenue will increase safety and accessibility and will also provide connectivity between the neighborhood and the schools, and the Estes Valley Community Center.
For additional information, please contact the Project Manager, Ryan Barr, at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org, or visit www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com
