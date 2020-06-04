By: Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC), a local 501(c)(3) non-profit, was formed after the 2013 flood to provide sustainable, long-term projects to restore and protect the Estes Valley community to the rivers and land around them. EVWC continues to support the community through forest health, wildlife and ongoing flood restoration projects. We rely on the community's involvement and input to ensure the success of these projects. One of the ways that you can support the coalition is by helping us with the match funds for the grants we use to run our projects. EVWC is looking for financial donations to be used as match funds for grants to the Colorado Water Conservation Board, The Denver Foundation, The Village Thrift Shop, the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, The Northern Colorado Community Foundation and more. These match funds are critical to our success with these grants and any donated amount is appreciated! To make an online donation, please go www.EVWatershed.org/donation.html or send a check to P.O. Box 4494, Estes Park, CO 80517. We also want to say a huge THANK YOU to all of the volunteers who have and continue to support our projects – we couldn’t do it without you.
