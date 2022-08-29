The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is off to an amazing start for their 2022 race season bringing home a well-deserved 1st Place Divisional Team Trophy at the Frisco Bay Invitational in Frisco, CO, on August 27th! Six Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes gave it their all on a beautiful day of racing with Freshman, Sophomore, and JV Boys & Girls racing 12 miles and Varsity Boys & Girls racing 18 miles on the fun Frisco course that runs along the southern edge of the Dillon Reservoir.
The day started with Sophomore Boys and Owen Brandewie was able to race his first ever mountain bike race after an injury made him unable to race his Freshman year. He had to start in last place for Sophomore Boys, with his wave starting 5 minutes behind the first wave, but over the course of his 12 mile race Owen was able to pass not only the 37 racers in his wave but also catch up to and pass 30 more racers who had a 5 minute head start. Owen finished with an impressive 11th Place Finish out of 78 Sophomore Boys! Congrats, Owen!
For the Estes Park MTB Team's first time ever, they had 2 Varsity racers - Senior Sam Honda and Junior Odin Rhode. With 18 miles, Sam and Odin raced their hearts out against the fastest racers in our Conference. As a Junior, Odin Rhode had to start at the back of the pack but he worked his way up and finished in an impressive 13th Place. Senior Sam Honda also worked his way to finish a stellar 25th place. Way to go, Sam and Odin!
Senior and JV Girls Racer Isabella Putman and Sophomore Girls Racer Nora Harrison raced next for the team giving it their all for 12 miles of racing. JV Isabella Putman had a great start to her 4th year of racing with the Estes Park MTB Team finishing strong in 26th Place out of 40 JV Girls. Great job, Isabella! Sophomore Nora Harrison gave it her all by passing most of the racers in her wave and a dozen in the wave ahead of her to finish 3rd Place in Sophomore Girls! Congrats, Nora!
The final race of the day was an Individual Time Trial for all the Freshman Boys and GIrls where the student athletes gave it their all, racing the clock for 12 miles. Freshman Wyatt Morris was excited for his race and finished with a strong 65th Place out of 90 first time racers. Way to go, Wyatt!
Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all six of the high school student athletes on the Estes Park MTB Team, the team brought home the 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3! Way to go, EP MTB Team! The 2nd of their 4 regular season races is on September 11th at the Cloud City Challenge in Leadville, CO, where the Estes Park MTB Team hopes to continue showing off all their hard work! Go, Estes Park, GO!
The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th – 12th grade students and welcomes both adventure riders and performance racers. High School students on the Estes Park MTB Team are able to race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 2000 other students from across the state of Colorado, including parts of Wyoming and New Mexico. The Estes Park MTB Team is always welcoming of new riders and racers at any time - contact us at estesmtb.com or on Instagram @estesmtb if you have a student who is interested or has questions.
