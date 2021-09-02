The annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Parade will travel through downtown Estes Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. On-street parking spaces and loading zones on Elkhorn Avenue will be closed around midnight the night before the parade. At 8:30 a.m., the Estes Park Police Department will close the parade route along Elkhorn Avenue from Far View Drive east to U.S. 34/U.S. 36, where the parade will end. The U.S. 34/U.S. 36 intersection will close at 9:30 a.m. After the parade passes and pedestrians are clear of the roadway, the Estes Park Police Department will begin to reopen the parade route to vehicles.
Side streets along the parade route remain open during the parade, but access to the parade route will be prohibited until the parade passes and pedestrians are clear of the roadway. Motorists will not be able to leave parking lots along the parade route until the parade has passed and pedestrians are clear. To avoid the parade route and bypass the downtown area, motorists may use alternate routes including the Moccasin bypass, Graves Avenue, Community Drive, Manford Avenue, U.S. 36 to Mall Road, U.S. 34 and Wonderview Avenue. Westbound traffic on U.S. 34 will be diverted onto Steamer Drive to Steamer Parkway and then onto Wonderview Avenue. All eastbound traffic on Wonderview Avenue will be diverted to Steamer Parkway, then to Steamer Drive and onto U.S. 34.
Due to the parade and related street closures Sept. 11, shuttle service provided by both the Town of Estes Park (Estes Transit) will be impacted. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Estes Transit will provide express service from the Scot Fest Entrance Stop at Manford Avenue and Community Drive to West Park Center on West Elkhorn Avenue, with the last departure from the Events Complex at 9:15 a.m. Please look for “Scot Fest Express” signage near the Scot Fest Entrance and on the shuttle vehicles. Additionally, the Estes Transit Red Route (Trolley) will help shuttle parade attendees from the Visitor Center to West Elkhorn (West Park Center) from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. At 9:30 a.m., the trolley will join the parade procession with normal service resuming around 11 a.m.
All other Estes Transit shuttle routes (Gold, Blue, Brown and Silver) will begin service at 9 a.m., however some routes will be adjusted to accommodate parade route closures. Visit www.estes.org/shuttles for detailed information on Estes Transit impacts, as well as for an example of event-specific stop signage. All Town shuttles should be running regularly scheduled daily routes by 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
