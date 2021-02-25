The fullness of the town board’s meeting agendas never ceases to amaze me. The stream of issues we must consider seems to continue uninterrupted.
When I pause to think about why this is the case, I realize it is in part due to the fiduciary responsibilities entrusted to trustees and me—as elected representatives of the townspeople- making policies and rendering legislative and quasi-judicial decisions that guide the town and serve its people.
Within the town government, we are the only people authorized to take legislative action (example, passing of resolutions and ordinances). Only we, have quasi-judicial functions pertaining to land-use and liquor licenses. It’s up to us to adopt and amend various municipal, development, building and traffic codes. And to review and approve rates for power, communication, water, paid parking and to oversee the master planning of staff. We do this work via regular meetings and study sessions. Each with an agenda, posted in advance, in accordance with the laws of the State of Colorado.
Thinking more deeply about why the board’s agenda stays full, I realize another reason is the cyclical nature of the board’s work. In 2021, the annual cycle goes like this. May and June, board members and I consider and revise a draft Annual Strategic Plan for the Town for 2022. The draft sets priorities that’ll drive the budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
During June and July, we receive, review and adopt the audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for Town’s prior fiscal year (2020). In October, we finalize the 2022 strategic plan and review staff’s proposed 2022 budget. We finalize the 2022 budget in November. Then, during December review and approve a five-year plan for capital Improvements. The cycle concludes in February, with us reviewing, revising and approving funding for rollover projects needing completion. Again, this work is done via meetings and sessions—with agendas, packets, and materials.
While this work is happening, board members and I are also responsible for considering supplemental budget appropriations, grant proposals, issuance of bonds and certificates of participation for major projects, awarding of contracts for projects, and all expenditures over $100,000. More agenda items, information packets to review, and materials to read.
Every one of the activities mentioned above, is done on behalf of the townspeople of Estes Park. All further the common good. Each benefit from your engagement. In none, is your participation precluded. All are conducted in transparent and inclusive manner.
My hope is that by providing advance information about the what work the board members and I will be doing and when we’ll be doing it, that you and other townspeople will opt to engage in the process. To share your thoughts, voice concerns, and express needs.
Start by going to estespark.colorado.gov. There, you can access information about upcoming meetings, download materials, sign up to receive announcements, send emails to trustees, submit comments for meetings, and much more.
I firmly believe Estes Park’s best days are ahead, that attaining them, is made possible by realizing none of us is as strong as all of us. In that spirit I look forward to seeing and hearing from you in the months ahead.
