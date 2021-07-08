Recently, I was interviewed by Joey Bunch, deputy managing editor and senior correspondent for Colorado politics for the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper. As Bunch started the interview, I was taken aback—literally at a loss for words—when he asked my thoughts about Estes Park being a river town.
Until that moment, when asked about Estes Park, I would proudly describe it as a mountain community or the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. If pushed I’d go on to describe our town as an elk and big horn sheep haven for photographers or a popular destination for tourists, adding something about it being a great place to live, grow and work. But river town...never had I ever uttered such a phrase when describing Estes Park.
Quickly regrouping, I told Bunch about Estes Park’s two rivers—the Big Thompson River and Fall River. That the Big Thompson’s headwaters are in the Forest Canyon area of Rocky Mountain National Park. And Fall River is formed near the park’s Alpine Visitor Center off of Trail Ridge Road. Both rivers, I told him are deeply embedded in the layout and design of the town. They wind through neighborhoods and past businesses before merging at George Hix Park (formerly Confluence Park) at the center of the town.
Then I described the various ways residents, and tourists use the walkways, picnic tables, and sitting areas along the banks of the rivers, making sure he understood that there are neither rafters nor kayakers floating by, and rarely people fly fishing downtown.
Continuing, I said that after the merger of rivers, the Big Thompson River flows into Lake Estes, over the spillway, down the Big Thompson Canyon and ultimately joins the South Platte River, near Greeley some 70-plus miles away.
In closing, I said that as far as river towns go, Estes Park is unique because it has two rivers. Something Buena Vista, Durango, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs and most other river destinations in Colorado can’t claim. After which Bunch requested to connect me with Katie Klann, a videographer for the Gazette. Thinking this would be good for the town, I agreed.
A few days later, Katie came to Estes to interview me on video. A week later, she returned to capture video footage of the Riverwalk area. While Klann diligently captured footage of flowers, people, rocks and water along the Riverwalk, I caught myself thinking about how delightful it was to be along the river.
When sufficient video footage had been captured, and gear stowed for the trip back to Colorado Springs, I offered Katie a heartfelt thank you on behalf of Estes Park’s townspeople. Then said goodbye and come again soon.
As her car pulled away, then and there I made a vow to encourage people to come enjoy the rivers that I had so enjoyed. To be soothed by the sound of rushing water, to have their souls be refreshed by the colorful flowers along the shoreline and feel the vibrancy of Estes Park...a river town.
