Continuing a heartfelt activity for the third year, Estes Park Newcomers Club member elves will help Santa write a personalized letter to each child who sends him a letter. Letter to Santa templates are below, and will be located at the Estes Valley library, Crossroads, and EVICS. Letters can be dropped off in one of the three “Express to the North Pole” mailboxes set up in the library, outside the library by the book drop box, and at the “We Believe Inn” cabin behind the Police Station/Town Hall. North Pole “direct delivery” mailboxes will be set up starting November 27. A team of elves will monitor them until December 20th to assure response letters can arrive before Christmas.
North Pole Direct Delivery Mailboxes Ready For Letters To Santa
