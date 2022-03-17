The townspeople of Estes Park have many ways of making their needs, concerns and ideas known to their government. Some require initiative on the townspeople’s part, such as engaging with taskforces and working groups, providing testimony and comments at board meetings, submitting written statements, meeting with trustees, sending them emails. Other ways require initiative by the Town such as holding elections and conducting the annual Community Survey (NRC).
I’ve been poring over the data from the most recent NRC to see what it might tell me about the thoughts of Estes Park’s townspeople about their government (during a time of pandemic and wildfires no less). And what the thoughts might say about the efforts during my first year as mayor to honor the pledge I made during my campaign for Mayor in 2020, to represent all the people in Estes Park.
The most recent NRC collected data during June 30 to September 6, 2021. Data collection occurred via a survey—with questions in English and Spanish—mailed to a representative sample of townspeople, totaling 1609. Overall, 632 members of the sample responded, with 631 doing so in English and one in Spanish, a rate of 39-percent.
Data analysis [Find results by searching 2021 National Citizen Survey for Estes Park at: estespark.colorado.gov] included benchmarking Estes Park’s responses to those of 600 other communities. The benchmarking produced a comparative satisfaction ratings for Estes Park. Looking at the ratings, I found they reported comparative satisfaction here that was comparable to the satisfaction within 600 other communities for the following: Public Information services, value of services for the taxes paid to Estes Park, job Estes Park government does at welcoming resident involvement, overall confidence in Estes Park government, being honest, being open and transparent to the public, informing residents about issues facing the community, treating all residents fairly, treating residents with respect, services provided by the Town of Estes Park, and services provided by the Federal Government. Continuing on, I found “the overall direction that Estes Park is taking” to have a lower ranked satisfaction than communities against which Estes was benchmarked. While the “overall customer service provided by Estes Park employees” was the only category receiving a higher than benchmark rating.
Admittedly, these results—same as the benchmarked communities on nearly all measures, lower on one, and higher on another—surprise me, and not in a way that’s flattering for the
Town of Estes Park. I can accept that in general, throughout the land, townspeople elsewhere might view their respective town government as being mediocre at meeting their needs. I can accept that our government performs high on some measures and low on others. What I find unsettling is that the views of the townspeople here about their government are so strikingly similar to those of townspeople elsewhere who overwhelmingly view their governments as being mediocre. It is unacceptable that Estes Park and mediocre are part of the same utterance. It indicates the town government isn’t doing its job. I think our town government can do a better job because there’s no place for mediocrity here. That’s why I am doubling down on my pledge to represent all the people of Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.