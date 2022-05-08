By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the black-crowned night heron. Have you visited the bird sanctuary on the west end of Lake Estes recently? You may have felt this shy bird watching you from the thick cover. Although not a year-round resident of Estes Valley, these birds do travel through the area during the spring migration. Here are five more fun facts about this medium-sized stocky heron.
1. Herons are wading birds and therefore prefer to live near water, like lakes, swamps, streams, rivers, mud flats and marshes.
2. There are six species of herons that live in the U. S. (from largest to smallest): great blue heron, little blue heron, yellow-crowned night heron, tricolored heron, black-crowned night heron and green heron. No birds in this group nest in Estes Valley but we frequently see great blue herons and occasionally see black-crowned night herons, which do nest in rookeries in lower elevations in Colorado.
3. Black-crowned night herons are most active from dusk to dawn when they hunt for a wide variety of prey, including crayfish, insects, earthworms, lizards, snakes, frogs and carrion.
4. This stocky heron has a unique look with red eyes, dark grey plumage on their backs and a long white crest plume that stretches down their back.
5. Adult black-crowned night herons do not differentiate their chicks from chicks of other nests, brooding any chicks that show up in their nest.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
