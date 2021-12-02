The recent acquisition of a Sanborn Souvenir Company postcard titled "in the Narrows - Thompson Canon" reduced the number of remaining postcards necessary to complete the set of Sanborn Estes Park area views to single digits, a remarkable accomplishment for any individual or institution.
Beginning in 1933, Harold Sanborn of Denver turned production of his souvenir postcards over to Sawyers in Portland, Oregon (Sawyers later became the manufacturer of the popular "View Master" reels).
At that time, both Sawyers and Sanborn started keeping meticulous records of topics, titles, and production numbers in Sanborn's scattered Colorado series of photographic views, such that we now know in the R-series, which corresponds to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, 1035 different postcard views were printed and sent out to drug stores and other distributors between 1933 and 1955.
Some of these postcards were wildly popular, others were printed only once in limited quantities, and never re-ordered. This makes some Sanborn postcards nearly impossible to find today on the open market, because if only a few "In the Narrows - Thompson Canon" were printed back in 1938, for example, and most of these were discarded shortly after being mailed or as they passed down to children and grandchildren of the recipient, very few, if any, remain for modern collectors to acquire.
The Estes Park Archives, after a decade of energetic searching, has reduced the number of missing postcards in the Sanborn R-series from 1035 to 9. It is now time to spread the net wider, and involve the entire Estes Park area, indeed, the entire state, in the search for these nine remaining postcards
To this end, we are offering generous "bounties" for the nine postcards necessary to complete the set. Do any of these nine postcards still exist? Were they ever printed to begin with? While we have no idea, as we have yet to find them, we would have wondered the same about "In the Narrows - Thompson Canon" until a few days ago.
Stop by 240 Moraine Avenue anytime Saturday, December 4, any time between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up our "wanted list" of the nine remaining R-series Sanborn postcards needed to complete our collection. Each "dead or alive" recovery of one or more of the nine postcards on the list can earn you up to $1000 per postcard (depending on condition, and reduced by at least half if we happen to locate an example prior to your unearthing a similar one). To show you how much this could provide in net profit, we just acquired "In the Narrows - Thompson Canon" through an online auction for under $15.
If you are unfamiliar with what Sanborn real-photo postcards look like (for example, how to distinguish them from competing products) or how to begin your search, we have plenty of examples and hard-earned experience at hand. For those unfamiliar with internet searches or postcard shows, this isn't an easy or a one-time task, but if it were easy, we wouldn't be offering $1000 per postcard.
Parking is free, and anyone can participate, even distant museums or libraries with a de-accession policy who have one of these nine remaining postcards in their collections and don't see how it fits in with their collecting mission. Call (970) 586-4889 for directions or further details.
