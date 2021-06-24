As the numbers of vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases decrease, I’m noticing that the townspeople of Estes Park must be feeling more comfortable going out-and-about. Having sheltered in place and worked from home for most of the past year, they seem eager and willing to get together in person again with hugs and handshakes replacing the masks and rubber gloves they’d been wearing. They’re logging off Zoom and Netflix to go to movie theatres, restaurants, churches, family gatherings, sports events and more.
Looking around Estes Park I see that the town hall, library, and community recreation center are open as are the once shuttered museum and exercise facilities. Stores are busy. The farmer’s market is up and running on Thursdays. Folks are busily tending their plots at the community garden. The Coolest Car Show, Estes Park Village Band and fireworks display are ready to go for the 4th of July. Everywhere I look, Estes is bustling with life. Exuberance is in the air.
As for me, I am enjoying reconnecting in person with members of the Lions Club Old Timer’s breakfast group, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, and the Village Band. Plus, I’m looking forward to working in close proximity with town trustees and staff to do the people’s business.
I, like many of you, have been on the go of late. Making up for lost time, I have been celebrating birthdays in person with my kids and their kids, travelling to honor family members who passed and taking a much anticipated fishing trip with Roger, that was postponed because of the wildfires here last fall.
I share this information with you here to let you know that I am eagerly, yet carefully returning my life to “normal’. As I do, I am taking time to contemplate my interests, needs and passions before mindfully reigniting my in-person connections with family, community and society. I urge you to do something similar.
