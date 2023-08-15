Carlie Bangs to serve as Housing and Childcare Manager

The Town of Estes Park welcomes Carlie Bangs as its Housing and Childcare Manager – a newly created position. Bangs will serve as the community’s liaison for projects that are designed to meet the significant need for workforce/attainable housing and childcare. Bangs has significant experience working with local government and local partners. She not only served as a Trustee on the Town Board, but has also held positions at the YMCA of the Rockies, the EVICS Family Resource Center, and most recently the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
As longstanding needs expressed by the community, workforce/attainable housing and childcare options are a priority outlined in the Town Board’s Strategic Plan for many years. The Town’s efforts to date include pursuing partnerships, supporting other organizations’ efforts through grants, making policy changes to incentivize development of workforce/attainable housing, and even planning for the use of Town-owned properties to help address the needs. As this work continues, the Housing and Childcare Manager will play a critical role in organizing and supporting these investments in Estes Park’s workforce and families and the broader community.
Bangs brings valuable insight to her new role. She commented, “Childcare and housing issues have been a focus for me since having my second child in 2017, when I learned firsthand how difficult it is to raise a family in the Estes Park community.” She continued, “That experience influenced my decision to run for local government and increase the representation of the "young working class" on the Town Board. Throughout my experience on the board and with great community collaboration, we were able to establish a plan, develop programs and incentives, and increase awareness of the issues surrounding childcare and housing.”
Estes Park has continued to make strides to address the issues that face many individuals and families in the workforce. With the passing of local ballot measure 6E in November 2022, our community has voiced the continued desire to prioritize the needs of the working class through the funding of childcare and housing initiatives.
Bangs continued, “As the Housing and Childcare Manager, part of my role will be to develop and implement the budget for 6E funds to address childcare and housing needs using data-driven, transparent decision making and future-focused sustainability. I am eager to build upon relationships I've established over the past 10 years and be part of a lasting impact in the community I call home. I now have three daughters and my devotion and passion to this cause has only intensified as I watch them grow up. It is an honor to serve the Estes Park community in this role.”
For more information, please contact Carlie Bangs, Housing and Childcare Manager, at cbangs@estes.org and 970-577-3894.
