In April 2020, it would have been difficult to imagine that the members of Town Board and I, just officially seated in our respective roles, wouldn’t meet in person until 14 months later. But with restrictions put in place to curtail COVID-19, the unimaginable happened.
The Town Clerk and her staff responded by setting up Zoom sessions for all of us to do the work of the townspeople. We conducted business by congregating virtually with each other, while sitting in isolation at home or in our individual Town Hall offices. We became adept at talking with each other while staring at computer screens and engaging with townspeople, who at certain times during meetings could provide comments by pressing *9 to raise their hands.
You’ll not be surprised to know of my joy in learning that the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, July 27, would be in person, at City Hall. I thought the transition to an in-person meeting would be simple, hence my amazement that it would necessitate the information technology staff of the town to work several hours to set up a new microphone and video system. The clerk’s staff would have to train us to use the system and a Zoom session would have to be set up for people not attending to participate concurrently should they choose.
Everything was in place and everyone was trained, when I gaveled the meeting to order. I was pleased to see three members of the Estes community—John Meissner, Tom Hannah and Nathan Welton— attending. Given the often-impassioned call for the board to hold in-person meetings, I’d expected more attendees. Perhaps the Olympics had diverted their attention.
Take a moment to look at the picture accompanying this piece. What do you notice? Yes, board members are wearing masks. A few hours before the meeting began, Town Administrator Machalek notified us that the CDC issued guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. It said, “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
According to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, Larimer County is an area of substantial transmission. Leading Machalek to say, “Until we get more details/specific guidance from our State or County Public Health Officials, I believe it is appropriate for the Town Board and staff to adhere to the plain language of the CDC’s updated guidance above and wear masks tonight during our in-person Board meeting. The Town Clerk’s Office will have masks for those who may not get this message in time to bring their own.”
For me, the communiqué from Machalek, participating in the board meeting (in person, but wearing a mask), and reports about 98% of people in ICUs being unvaccinated serve as poignant reminders that the COVID-19 emergency is far from over. A fact we mustn’t forget when the town board next meets in person on August 10, and between now and then, as we go about our lives.
