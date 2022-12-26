The 2023 Rotary Friendship Card is now available for sale at the following locations: Country Market, Mad Moose, Macdonald Book Shop, Safeway Guest Services, Estes Park Visitor Center, Cabintique, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Wynbrier, and Quality Inn.
For just $10, Friendship Card owners receive discounts at more than 70 local merchants and businesses. Details of this year’s participating merchants and locations in town where Friendship Cards can be found at https://www.facebook.com/EPFriendshipCard .
“We have a great selection of participating merchants this year, and they’re excited to be a part of this Rotary project,” said Karen Thompson, Noon Rotary’s Fund Development Director. “Friendship Cards make great gifts, whether you live in Estes Park or visit throughout the year. It’s an inexpensive gift that can be used all year long!” Visitors receive instant benefits during their stay, as well.
The Friendship Card is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds from the sale of the card are used for community grants, scholarships, and other Rotary projects.
The Rotary Club of Estes Park would like to thank the many participating merchants, as this fundraising project would not be possible without each one of them. To become a participating merchant, contact Karen Thompson at epfriendshipcard@gmail.com.
This year’s card features a magnificent photo of elk in Rocky Mountain National Park taken by Lee Upham.
