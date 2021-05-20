A & W Restaurant Featured At Next Estes Park Archives Program

The first A&W fast food restaurant opened in Estes Park on East Elkhorn in 1956. Within three years, original owners Bob and Georgia Diers had expanded to a burnt orange carhop-serviced drive-in on Moraine Avenue, enlarged by subsequent owner Bob Copper (or Delmar Schroeder) in the winter of 1970-71.
This second location was easily converted into a town parking lot after A&W went on local hiatus, finally reappearing further out on Moraine inside the Tiny Town Gas Station in the 1990s, where it continued serving up Mama Burgers and frosty mugs of root beer until a few years ago.
Now, the closest A&W (its name derived from the last initials of founders Roy Allen and Frank Wright) to Estes Park is in Berthoud (or Longmont, depending on traffic and how recklessly you drive). But this Saturday, May 22, A&W will reappear (at least their root beer floats will) for a few hours at “Ten Letters” on 240 Moraine Avenue, as the Estes Park Archives embarks on a month-long celebration of the history of fast food in Estes Park.
Stop in anytime between 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. for a free small float, and examine the A&W memorabilia on display. If you have a story or job reminiscence or A&W swag to share, bring it along.
Reservations are not required, but a positive COVID-19 vaccination status is encouraged, and masks are mandatory when not consuming food or drink. Close parking is still available and, at least for now, free, but call 586-4889 if you are new to town, or for additional details.
