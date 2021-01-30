By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the mallard. This ubiquitous bird makes the iconic quack of ducks used in television shows and as ringtones on cell phones. Here are five more fun facts about this duck that lives throughout Estes Valley.
1. Mallards are very adaptable birds, living in everything from large marshes along the Gulf Coast to ponds in the largest cities to the alpine lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park.
2. Courtship for these familiar ducks starts in the fall. By midwinter, pairs have formed, and the male will migrate with the female to her home territory. There they will establish a nest, but the males leave during incubation and join up with other males, leaving the female to care for the ducklings.
3. A male mallard is called a drake. A female mallard is called a hen.
4. Mallards are thought to be the most abundant and widespread waterfowl on Earth, with population estimates of 5 million to 11 million in North America.
5. Mallards are in a group of ducks called dabbling, or puddle, ducks. This group of ducks feed along the water’s surface or dip their heads into shallow pools of water rather than diving underwater.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.