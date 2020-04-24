More than 100 units have been installed at the 18-Hole and 9-Hole Golf Courses for seasonal visitors from our southwestern states and Mexico who will occupy these new homes from spring to late fall. The seasonal visitors are Mountain Bluebirds, and their new nest boxes are in place at both our golf courses thanks to John Guthrie, a local volunteer.
According to Cornell University’s LivingBird Magazine, Mountain Bluebirds nest in natural cavities, such as hollow trees where the forest meets a meadow, or provided nest boxes (allaboutbirds.org, 2019). Guthrie, who became a full-time Estes Park resident three years ago, came upon the idea of nest boxes at the two EVRPD golf courses after a discussion with his neighbor. Guthrie observed that the perimeter of both courses was ideal for Mountain Bluebird nest boxes. He approached John Feeney, EVRPD Golf Maintenance Manager, with the idea for building 50 nest boxes. Feeney enthusiastically accepted the proposal as a welcome addition to the two courses’ natural settings. Feeney commented, “the Estes Park Golf Courses continually look for different ways our properties can benefit the community. Because the golf courses already serve as wildlife habit, Mr Guthrie's idea made perfect sense. Bluebirds feed on insects considered to be pests by farmers; sustaining the bird populations in Colorado will ultimately help farmers and even local gardeners.” With in-kind support from Estes Park Lumber, Guthrie was able to build 100 nest boxes for the cost of 50. The new nest boxes are installed around the courses, awaiting the annual arrival of the migrating bluebirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.