Grant-funded segments expected to begin construction in 2022
The Town of Estes Park’s consultant recently completed 90 percent of the design for a segment of the Fall River Trail funded by CDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Multimodal Options Fund (MMOF) grants. Design plans are available for viewing on the project webpage at www.estes.org/fallrivertrail. Also available are the design plans for a separate trail segment funded by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Colorado the Beautiful (CtB) grant. Both segments are matched with funds from the Town’s 2014 voter-approved one percent sales tax dedicated to trails expansion.
The TAP and MMOF-funded trail segment is approximately a half-mile in length and continues west along Fall River Road (US 34) from the current trail endpoint west of Sleepy Hollow Court. The shorter, CtB-funded segment continues east along Fish Hatchery Road from the westernmost, constructed trail segment that ends at the Rocky Mountain National Park boundary. Both segments are expected to begin construction in 2022. Neighbors will be contacted with more information prior to construction.
When grant and matching funds are acquired in the future, the Town will construct a final stretch of the trail to connect the 2022 segments. A map of the segments is available at www.estes.org/fallrivertrail, along with more project information. For additional information or to inquire about the project, please contact Project Manager Ryan Barr at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org.
